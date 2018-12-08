It is really a great moment that Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah has become the quickest bowler to take 200 test wickets, during the 3rd test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. He has broken 82 years old record of Australia’s Clarrie Grimmett who took his 200th wicket in his 36th test against South Africa.

Earlier in 2014, he has been a key figure for Pakistan’s test team who has taken seven wickets against Australia. Yasir Shah is now one of the best bowlers throughout the world, because of him, Pakistan’s name has been brightened in the world. He really deserves to be appreciated with his brilliant performance. At last, Pakistan needs to bring some more brilliant players in the team for winning the World Cup.

MUHAMMAD ADNAN

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp