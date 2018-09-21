9th Muharram observed amid tight security

City Reporter

The 9th of Muharram observed on Thursday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala.

Different parts of the provincial capital echoed with Nohas, Marsiayas and the throbbing sounds of self-flagellation in various majalis and processions.

The traditionally significant areas of the city in connection with the Muharrum related activities remained Karbala Gamey Shah, Bibi Pak Daman, Shadman Colony, Model Town, the inside Mochi Gate, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Nisar Havaili, Bhati Gate’s Mubarak Havaili, Pando Street (Islampura), Minhajul Hussain, Niaz Beg village, Khaima Sadaat near Jain Mandir, Bhaekeywal Morr in Iqbal Town, Batapur, Samanabad, Sadar, and many other places of the provincial metropolis.

Ulema and Zakireen threw light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his great companions.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the maintenance of law and order and provide security to the mourning processions. Walk through gates, snipers and thousands of police officers were deployed on the routes of processions.

Control rooms were set up while CCTV cameras were also placed to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic police also made special traffic plan for the processions of 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Mobile phone service to remain suspended on 9th Muharram where mourning processions were appearing out. As many as eight DSPs, 19 SHOs, and more than 2,000 policemen under the supervision of two SPs were performing duties to protect the processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram.

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar said that additional police officials have been deputed at route of processions. The Pandu Street procession after passing through its traditional route Secretariat and Anarkali would conclude at Pandu Street. SP Security Naveed has been deputed as focal person, the DIG said and added that cell-phone network services were suspended at the route of procession, whereas pillion riding has also been banned near route of procession, he maintained. The DIG directed the personnel of Dolphin and Police Response Unit to conduct effective patrolling at roads to maintain law and order and peace in the city.

Share on: WhatsApp