9th Mugarram main procession concludes peacefully

The main mourning procession of 9th Muharram, which emerged from Nishter Park ended peacefully after passing through its traditional routes amid strict security arrangements, at Hussainiya Irania Imambargah – Kharadar here on Thursday.

Earlier, prominent scholar Allama Shehensha Naqvi in his address to the main Majlis at Nishter Park shed light on the teachings and sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

The main procession was taken out from Nishter Park and the participants performed Namaz-e-Zohrain at Imam Bargah Ali Raza at M.A.Jinnah Road.

Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcers including Police and Rangers while snipers were also deployed on the high-rise structure on the route of main procession.

Ladies and gents scouts were also deployed on the route of the main procession.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab also inspected the arragenments at the Rescue Emergency Response Centre & Command and Control Room established in Commissioner Office Karachi.

The Command and Control Centre is established to review the law and order and security arrangements during the processions of Muharram 9 and 10, days throughout the city.

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) including welfare organisations have set up Sabeels (stalls for refreshment drinks and snacks) and stalls of emergency medical aid facility as per years old tradition on the route of procession.

Various small mourning processions taken out from different parts of the metropolis also merged into the main processions.

The cellular phones services and pillion riding are completely banned in all areas of the city.

All link roads and lanes lead to the route of main procession have been blocked with the help of containers and heavy vehicles to stop unwanted entries.

All the petrol filling stations and cinemas situated on the route of the procession were sealed.

The Traffic police has given an alternate route plan for the public to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads of the port city.

The district municipal corporations have taken necessary steps to provide civic facilities like cleaning of sewerage lines, repair of roads and lighting arrangements on the routes of procession to facilitate the mourners—APP

