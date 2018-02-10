9th Karachi literature festival inaugurated 

Special Correspondent

Chairperson of Oxford University Press and Founder, Director of Karachi and Islamabad Literature Festivals, Ameena Saiyid said the that Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) is not just an event but a movement to brings together books, reading, scholarship and the arts, and celebrates them all. It combines scholarship, culture, and creativity with variety, diversity, colour and vitality.

Speakking at the launch of Ninth Karachi Literature Festival was inaugurated here on Friday. she said that KLF, launched in 2010, is the Mother of all Festivals in this country as it has given birth to literary festivals in Lahore, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Gwadar, as well as to music, Sufi, film, and theatre festivals. Inspired by KLF, the Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) was launched and 46 have been held so far. The momentum begun by KLF has spread across Pakistan, she added.

Ameena Saiyid said “There is much to look forward to over the coming two and a half days of discussion, debate, dissent, literature, art, and culture. KLF is like a mini-university, a place where one can interact with some of the most creative minds. It affords an opportunity to an emerging generation of Pakistanis to test their ideas and aspirations for a future divested from the colonial mindset and entering the fourth industrial revolution of artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning. KLF draws from or touches upon every part of Pakistan” she added.

She said the KLF began and grew as an act of defiance against the forces of repression and intolerance. Today, it has become an Act of Optimism, a Celebration of Hope, a Festival of the Future. Like the great German philosopher and poet Goethe, KLF aims at “More Light!”