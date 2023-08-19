Punjab education boards are set to announce results of the annual examination of SSC Part 1.
9th Class Result 2023 Check Online
The result for class 9th will be announced on August 22, 2023. All Punjab Boards will announce the result on Monday at 10:00 AM.
How to Check 9th class Result online?
The result of the 9th class 2023 date will be announced on the first working day of next week. To get your results, please visit the official site, and enter your roll number in search box.
9th Class Result – Check via SMS
If you do not have internet connectivity, you can still check the result online through message. To get your result, send your roll number to the dedicated Board number.
Here’s the list all boards to get results via SMS
Make sure to send your Roll Number on your Board Number. Otherwise, you will not receive a text back from the Board with your Result.
|Board names
|SMS Number
|Lahore
|80029
|Multan
|800293
|DG Khan
|800295
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Bahawalpur
|800298
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Sargodha
|800290
Bise Lahore Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://www.biselahore.com/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Faisalabad Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Sargodha Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/content/index.aspx to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Bahawalpur Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Gujranwala Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Sahiwal Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Rawalpindi Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise DG Khan Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Multan Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Last month, the annual examination of class 10th was announced on July 31.
