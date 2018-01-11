9kg heroin recovered from Czech woman at airport

Staff Reporter

A Czech woman attempting to board a flight to Abu Dhabi was caught in possession of nine kilogrammes of heroin at Lahore airport on Wednesday, Customs officials said.

The woman, travelling to Ireland via Abu Dhabi, was caught by Customs officials after successfully passing through two Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) checking counters.

The suspect, Tereza, was shifted to Customs House after officials refused to hand her over to the ANF. Meanwhile, the ANF officials declined to comment on the matter.

Moreover, authorities have begun raiding different parts of the city based on the information provided by the arrested woman.