990 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in city

At present 17,465 patients were under treatment in Sindh, of them 16,138 in home isolation, 61 at isolation centers and 1,266 in different hospitals. Till date 388 patients are in critical condition, of them 58 have been put on the ventilators. Through telemedicine all the patients in home isolation were being treated properly. The Sindh government has engaged around 500 doctors all over Sindh to keep in touch with patients in home isolation and provide them treatment and in case of emergency they were being shifted to hospitals. 554 patients recovered and discharged to their homes. He added that so far 18,265 patients have recovered which constituted 50.3 percent recovery rate, the highest in the country. A look at district-wise break-up of the cases shows that out of 1,475 cases of the province, 990 cases were detected in Karachi. They include district East 366, Central 223, South 176, Malir 87, Korangi nine and West 48. Ghotki has 97 new cases, Larkana 64, Hyderabad 59, Sukkur 56, Jacobabad 26, Dadu 19, Shikarpur 13, Khairpur 10, Mirpurkhas seven, Sanghar six, ShaheedBenazirabad three, Thatta two, Umerkot, Badin, Jamshoro, Kambar, Kashmore have one each. The governmenthas urged the people of Sindh to be cautious of the virus and adopt SOP as part of life.