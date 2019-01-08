99% findings of Mohtasib accepted by agencies, complainants: Tahir

Every complaint decided in 60 days; Quarterly awareness seminars for public planned

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Syed Tahir Shahbaz, Federal Ombudsman, addressing a press conference here at Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat on Tuesday, said that speedy and free of cost justice is being delivered to people.

The Ombudsman said that 69,563 complaints, out of 70,713 complaints received during the year 2018, were decided and the findings issued by him were accepted at large i.e. 99% by the Agencies and the complainants, only 1% cases were received under Review or Representation with the President of Pakistan.

Syed Tahir said that his office is considered as a poor man’s court which dispenses free of cost justice in a speedy manner. He said that every finding was decided within a period of 60 days and a review petition within 45 days. The Representations against his findings are decided by the President of Pakistan within 90 days. He said to improve the redressal mechanism, the officers of this secretariat visited the remote areas under Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) to provide relief at the doorsteps of a common man.

Under Public Complaint Resolution Mechanism, 247 Agencies (Federal Government Departments) have been taken on board, their Focal Persons have also been nominated who are bound to decide a complaint within the department in 30 days, failing which the same is treated a fresh complaint by this Secretariat under Integrated Complaints Resolution Mechanism.

In order to equip these Federal Agencies and to handle ICRM portal, training is being imparted to these departments in phases to improve their skill. He said that in first phase, 20 departments i.e. FIA, Islamabad Police, Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Federal Education, Electric Supply Companies (DISCOs) and Gas Companies have been included in the ICRM list.

The portals of these agencies have been connected with the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat and are regularly monitored. A total of 13,983 complaints were disposed of till Dec 31, 2018 under the ICRM.

He said that under the direction of the President of Pakistan, a comprehensive awareness campaign has been launched, under which PTA and PEMRA have been requested for telecasting the awareness campaign in resolving public complaints by the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

“We will also hold quarterly seminars around the country to provide awareness to public to approach the Wafaqi Mohtasib for resolution of their grievances,” he added.

He further added that to facilitate the government officials’ Pension Cells have been established in all ministries and departments for in-time processing of their pension cases. “We also ordered to disburse the pension of the gazetted officers through their bank accounts from all scheduled banks and this facility would be extended to the non-gazetted officers’ this year.

Syed Tahir Shahbaz further said that to facilitate the general public, this office has already introduced a helpline 1055 which provides information between 9 AM to 10 PM. He said that on every step/action by the Investigating Officer, a SMS message is sent to the complainant.

The Mohtasib said that the issues relating to NADRA, FIA, Passport Department, Foreign Office, OPF and Bureau of Immigration are resolved on the spot.

He further said that under the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, studies were carried out on different systemic issues and report submitted to the Apex Court.

