979 health workers inoculated with Covid vaccine

As many as 979 frontline health workers were inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine in Sindh during the past 24 hours, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

The vaccination drive commenced simultaneously across the country the other day.Of the total, 108 health workers were vaccinated at Karachi’s Khaliqdina Hall vaccination center, 102 at Dow University of Health Sciences (Ojha campus), 34 at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), 75 at Qatar Hospital, 14 at Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi, 113 at Liaqatabad Hospital, 36 at Children Hospital, 37 at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi and 145 at a Malir hospital.

Apart from Karachi, 129 frontline warriors were inoculated against the coronavirus at Liaquat University of Medical Sciences (LUMS) and 186 at Shaheed Benazirabad’s MCH center.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started on Wednesday. 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China is being used in the first phase. Sindh has been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.