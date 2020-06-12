9,646 new Corona cases surface; 49 dead in a day in Punjab

Smart lockdowns enforced at 1,279 places

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan set a new record on Friday after it confirmed 8,825 new coronavirus cases in the country over the last 24 hours taking the tally to 129,182 cases; 2,495 dead after 139 more fatalities and 40,247 have recovered.

These include 47,382 in Punjab, 49,256 in Sindh, 16,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,866 in Balochistan, 6,699 in Islamabad, 1,030 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 534 in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Assistant Director Education Waqar Satti and former Additional IG Punjab Major (retd) Mushtaq passed away on Friday after contracting coronavirus.

Mushtaq had was also conferred upon with military awards.

Moreover, 17 more people have died due to the virus, taking the provincial death toll to 793 and so far 22 members of the Sindh Assembly have tested positive for Covid-19.

Sindh has reported 2,428 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to spokesperson of the provincial government, Murtaza Wahab. With the latest update, Sindh’s Covid-19 case tally has risen to 49,256.

On the other hand, Punjab has reported 1,919 fresh cases and 49 deaths, the government’s Covid-19 portal said. The total number of cases in Punjab is now 47,382, while the death toll is 890. About 9,546 people have recovered from the disease.

Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 521 new cases and five deaths, the government’s Covid-19 portal said. Islamabad reported 463 new cases and three deaths. One death was confirmed in GB, where 12 fresh cases emerged. AJK recorded 46 new cases and one death.

In Punjab 844 lockdown were enforced having impact on a population of 15,200 people. Similarly, 414 places were under smart lockdown in K-P for a population of 11,000 and 12 places with a population of 155,000 were locked down in AJK. In ICT, nine areas including 10,000 population are under smart lockdown.

As per the notification issued by district magistrate ICT, to prevent the community spread of the Covid-19 virus sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3 in Islamabad along with Markaz Karachi Company will be sealed from today.

During the last 24 hours more than 11,231 violations of health guidelines/instructions wereobserved across Pakistan leading to 1,325 markets and shops, 17 industries and 1,437 transport being either cautioned, fined, sensitized or sealed.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved the provision of medicines and medical equipment for high dependency units in field isolation centre.