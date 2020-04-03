95pc of Europe’s virus dead over 60 but young not immune: UN

COPENHAGEN More than 95 per cent of those who have died of the novel coronavirus in Europe have been over 60 years of age, but young people should not be complacent, the head of the World Health Organisation’s office in Europe said on Thursday. Dr Hans Kluge said age is not the only risk factor for getting a severe case of the virus that has put billions under lockdown and upended the world economy. “The very notion that Covid-19 only affects older people is factually wrong,” he said at an online news conference in Copenhagen. The comments echoed similar statements from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The UN health agency says 10pc to 15pc of people under 50 years of age with the disease have moderate or severe cases. “Severe cases of the disease have been seen in people in their teens or 20s, with many requiring intensive care and some unfortunately passing away,” Kluge said. He said recent statistics showed 30,098 people have been reported to have died in Europe, mostly in Italy, France and Spain. “We know that over 95pc of these deaths occurred in those older than 60 years,” he said, with more than half of the dead over 80.—AP