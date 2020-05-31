90pc crashed plane wreckage shifted to airport

The investigation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash has entered into its final stage as the Airbus experts have collected important evidence to complete their probe. Moreover, the experts in France analyzing aerial pictures and other data of ill-fated flight PK-8303 to reach to the fact of the matter.Almost 90 percent wreckage of the crashed aircraft has been shifted to Karachi airport and the technical teams have reached at the scene of the crash to bring the wing and engine of the aircraft down from rooftop of the building affected in the air crash. The experts thoroughly inspecting the building before shifting the engine from the rooftop.Investigation agencies fearing collapse of the building in Jinnah Garden of Model Colony, which has suffered the brunt of the air crash.“The wing and the engine of the aircraft are expected to bring down from the rooftop with a crane,” sources said. The French experts are expected to depart for Paris on Monday with the plane’s black box, cockpit voice recorder to decode it.The director of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued directives for the special flight for the French team likely to land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on May 31. A team of 11 French experts had landed in Karachi on a special Airbus 338 on Tuesday and visited the location of the plane crash in Karachi.The investigation team of Airbus had also paid a visit to the radar centre of the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.