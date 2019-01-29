90 children provided medical treatment

Around 90 children under the age of five were provided with treatment as 14 of them were discharged after necessary medical cover while 68 were got admitted to the hospitals at Mithi and other Taluka health centers at Thar during the last 24 hours.

This was informed to the Chief Minister (CM) Sindh in a routine report with regard to the relief activities in the draught-affected areas of Thar, said a statement on Tuesday. Besides medical treatment, more than 6,490 affected families in Thar were provided with free wheat during the relief activities.

Share on: WhatsApp