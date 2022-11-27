9 ‘terrorists’ arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab claims to have arrested nine alleged terrorists during multiple intelligence based operations across the province.

Officials also seized two IEDs, large quantity of explosives, 13 detonators, protective fuse, weapons, bullets and cash from the arrested suspects during seven-week long IBOs.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Azam Khan, Mansoor, Farooq, Shami Pervez, Muhammad Siddique, Abul Manan, Ismail, Abdur Razzaque from Lahore, and Muhammad Bilal.