9 PTI leaders detained for 30 days, LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had been detained for 30 days in different jails of Punjab.

It was stated in a report, filed by a provincial law officer on behalf of the Provincial Home Department and the jail authorities before Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, who was hearing petitions, filed by Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and others for recovery of the arrested PTI leaders.

The report stated that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been detained in Attock Jail, Asad Umar in Rajanpur Jail, Omar Sarfraz Cheema in Bhakkar Jail, Waleed Iqbal in Layyah Jail, Azam Swati in Rahim Yar Khan jail, Murad Raas in Dera Ghazi Khan Jail, Muhammad Khan Madni in Bahawalpur jail, Azam Khan Niazi and Ahsan Dogar in Layyah Jail.

The report further stated that Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider had issued the detention orders whereas 77 persons had been shifted to different jails of Punjab after approval from the authorities concerned.

As per report, the PTI leaders blocked the Mall road and disturbed law and order situation, whereas there was a ban on holding public gatherings at The Mall. These leaders not only threatened the peace but also disturbed security arrangements of foreign players and the Pakistan Super League, it added.

Subsequently, the court ordered the provincial law officer to file the report and also provide a copy of the same to the petitioner’s counsel while adjourning further hearing till March 3.

The Punjab Home Department had filed the report in response to the court directions, issued on the last hearing.

Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and others had filed the petitions for recovery of the PTI leaders, who had voluntarily surrendered themselves to police in Lahore under the court arrest movement.

Meanwhile, the court also sought a report from the Punjab government for March 3 on a petition, filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry against registration of criminal cases and transfer of the PTI leaders to other districts.