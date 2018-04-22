9 outlaws with arms, drugs, looted cash arrested

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested nine outlaws, recovered arms, drugs, looted cash and other valuables during separate actions in the metropolis on Saturday.

SSP Investigation (West), Zeeshan Siddiqui said that the police during a raid arrested two members of a robber gang identified as Abdullah and Talha. Looted cash, cell phones and other valuables were recovered from possession of the detainees.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Rangers during separate actions across the city arrest seven outlaws besides recovering arms, drugs and other valuables from their possession.

The LEAs confiscated the recovered arms, drugs, other valuables and the detainees were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations—.INP

