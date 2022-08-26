9 more parish as torrential rains, floods play havoc in KP

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As the torrential rains followed by heavy flooding and landsliding continued to play havoc in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as many as nine more people were reported killed during the last twenty four hours. Besides heavy damage to property, standing crops were also reported as the gushing waters washed away large number of cattle in many areas.

The district administrations of seven districts were forced to shut the educational institutions in their respective districts for several days. Those include Chitral, Lower Chitral, Dir, Lower Dir, Tank, Upper Swat and DI Khan. Offices were also closed in several districts.

Five people were reported killed by the angry waters in Upper Dubair area of Kohistan division. Those washed away include two children. Likewise in Dir and Kohistan at least two people succumbed to their injuries when rooftops of their houses caved in due to continuous downpour.

As Swat river was swelling with dangerous speed, the Swat Expressway has been closed. The road linking Swat and Kalam remained closed due to landsliding at different points and as a result tourists were facing great difficulties as they

remained stranded in Kalam and other areas.

The flood water was also wreaking havoc in Swat division and has caused huge damage to the property and crops in the divisional headquarters Mingora.

Likewise, the roads linking Dera Ismail Khan and Tank as well as South Waziristan district were closed at different areas due to flooding and land-sliding, Scores of vehicles remained stranded on the roads badly damaged by the landslides and heavy floods.

Reports reaching here said scores of houses were either destroyed or badly damaged in several villages including Budh, Patiala in D I Khan and village Kot Wali Daad of Tehsil Kulachi where people were spending nights under the open skies. In Lakki Marwat district too the floods wreaked havoc and destroyed scores of houses and other property rendering thousands homeless. The Arsala Bridge in Lakki was washed away by the gushing waters thus cutting the link between KP and Punjab as the Highway was closed.

Abbotabad also reported heavy rains and light floods as water entered several houses and shops.

Though the KP Chief Minister has ordered effective rescue and relief operations in the cities hit by the flooding, the provincial government was adopting all out means for the rehabilitation of the calamity-hit people. The district administrations were facing great difficulty in reaching the affected areas and carrying out rescue and rehabilitation activities as road links were closed due to heavy landsliding and floods.

