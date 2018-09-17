9 injured, 2 shops damaged by fire in Uri

Baramulla

At least nine persons were injured and two shops suffered damage due to a fire at Bus Stand Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to witnesses, the fire sprang from a shop during refilling of a gas cylinder.

The injured who suffered burn injuries were shifted to Baramulla district hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

“The incident happened during refilling of a gas cylinder and two shops suffered complete damage in the incident,” said an official of fire service department Uri.—GK

Share on: WhatsApp