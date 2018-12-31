9 held with weapons in Jaffarabad

Jaffarabad

The police arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered arms during separate actions here on Sunday.

Headed by SHO Gandakha Pir Bux Bugti, Additional SHO Rehmatullah Qambrani, Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Muharram Qambrani along with police teams conducted operations in different areas of Gandakha, district Jaffarabad.

During separate actions nine POs wanted by Khuzdar Levies, Jhal Magsi Levies, different police stations in cases of murder, attempt murder, robberies, armed clashes and drugs businesses were held with arms.

The recovered weapons were confiscated and the detainees were being interrogated.—INP

