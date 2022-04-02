9 dead, 1,348 injured in road accidents

At least nine persons were killed and 1,348 others injured in 1,311 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 827 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 521 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 654 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 292 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 275 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 115 in Multan with 115 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 90 RTCs and 99 victims.

According to the data, 1,177 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 148 motorcars, 31 vans, 17 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 131 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.