9 booked for participating in anti-India rally

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have booked nine people in connection with anti-India protests held on Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

A top Hurriyat leader, Abdul Qayoom Mattoo of Umar Mohallah, Kishtwar, was booked along with eight other persons in age group to 18-22 years.

Eight youth were booked under the Unlawful Activities Act for raising anti-India, pro-azadi and pro-Pakistan slogans during the Eid procession on Saturday last.

Meanwhile, Kishtwar police has yet to take a final call for registration of FIR for the Wasser incident where some miscreants stopped the people coming towards Eid and hurled abuses on them.

Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar also called on SHO of Kishtwar few days ago and had threatened protest in case police didn’t register an FIR against those involved in the said case.—KMS