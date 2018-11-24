9 Afghan troops killed in attack

Khost

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed mosque on an Afghan army base during Friday prayers, killing at least nine soldiers, officials said, in the latest bloody violence to rock the war-torn country.

At least 22 were wounded in the blast in the eastern province of Khost, which follows a wave of deadly attacks across Afghanistan in recent weeks as militants step up assaults amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts to end the 17-year conflict.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has previously claimed most suicide explosions targeting mosques. —AFP

