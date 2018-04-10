8th Wage Board Award matter to be presented in Cabinet for approval

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the matter of 8th Wage Board Award for media workers will be presented in the next cabinet meeting for approval.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said representatives of all the concerned parties have been included in the board.

She said journalists have played an important role for strengthening democracy and elimination of terrorism, and the government will ensure protection of their rights.

Responding to a question, Marriyum Aurangzeb said people will reject the turncoats as they are not trustworthy.

She said PML-N is the largest party of the country and it does not need turncoats. She said those who change their loyalties have their own interest in mind only, and they do not represent the people.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Chief Minister Punjab launched record development projects in South Punjab.