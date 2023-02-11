Aman- 2023, mega event of PIMEC kick off

A remarkable and vibrant Flags Hoisting Ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, to formally commence the proceedings of 8th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23. A large number of senior military representatives from participating countries, observers, diplomats and Pakistan Navy officials attended the ceremony. The opening of the Exercise was marked with simultaneous hoisting of flags of all the participating nations of AMAN-23.

The Message of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was read during the ceremony. In his message, the Naval Chief warmly welcomed the participants of Exercise AMAN-23. The Admiral underscored that the AMAN Exercise is a regular feature that involves regional and extra-regional navies to create a secure and favorable maritime environment for smooth and unhindered maritime activities in the region. The Naval Chief in his message further underlined that Pakistan Navy has been a forerunner in its quest for promoting collaborative maritime security in the region besides generating the camaraderie as highlighted under the Exercise motto “Together for Peace”. The Admiral emphasized that this bond will continue to grow and bring us even closer to the cherished goals of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami warmly welcomed all the participants and thanked them for their wholehearted participation in the Exercise. He sought their cooperation in achieving the Exercise objectives and hoped that the Exercise would prove mutually rewarding for all. He also acknowledged the flags of participating countries from across the globe fluttering together as an embodiment of the Exercise motto, ‘Together for Peace’.

AMAN-23, the 8th Exercise of the AMAN series is being held from 10-14 February 2023. The exercise is one of the major events of Pakistan Navy held biennially to signify the commitment towards making seas safer for positive human activities while inviting regional and extra-regional navies. This year the AMAN Exercise is being attended by more than 50 countries with their ships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

Besides, another mega event of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) commenced at Karachi Expo Center, a protruding initiative of Pakistan Navy under the patronage Ministry of Maritime Affairs aimed to raise awareness amongst national stakeholders and international fraternity about the huge untapped potential of Pakistan’s Blue Economy.