8th Indus Water Cross Jeep Race-2019 on Jan 13

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), the Frontier 4×4 Club and the Swabi district government are jointly organising the 8th Indus Water Cross Jeep Race-2019 at Indus River at Hund point near Swabi Interchange on Motorway M-1 on January 13.

The event is aimed at providing an opportunity of entertainment to the local people and highlighting the tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lure more tourists to the scenic spots of the province.

Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Museums, Archaeology, Culture and Youth Affairs with be chief on the occasion.

Provincial Minister for Local Government & Rural Development Shahram Tarakai, Swabi Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi, Frontier 4×4 Club president Babar Khan and others would attend the event as well.

All the racers would try their level best to cross the tough water track in the shortest possible time, but a few would be lucky enough to win the race.

According to organizers, over 100 jeep racers, including women drivers, and motorbike riders will participating in the spectacular race this year.

A tough and rough track of stones and rocks of 17 kilometers distance has been established over the waters of mighty Indus River for the jeep racers.

