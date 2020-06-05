897 boys martyred, 107,790 orphaned since January 1989

Children worst victims of Indian state terrorism

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 897 children during the last thirty-one years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service in connection with the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression observed on June 04, revealed that 897 children were among the 95,557 Kashmiris including women martyred by Indian troops from January 01, 1989 till June 04, 2020. The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,790 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

The report said that thousands of people including school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by Indian troops. It added that hundreds of persons including 19-month-old Hiba Jan, 8-year-old Shahid Fayaz, 9-year-old Owais Ahmed, 10-year-old Aasif Ahmed Sheikh, Insha Mushtaq (16), Aaqib Zahoor (16), Ulfat Hameed (17), Bilal Ahmad Butt (17), Tariq Ahmed Gojri (19) and Faizan Ashraf Tantray (19) had lost eyesight in their one or both eyes totally due to the pellet injuries.

Meanwhile, dozens of boys and a few girls below the age of 20 are under illegal detention in different jails of the occupied territory.—KMS