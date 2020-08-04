8,929 emergencies responded on Eid: PES

Director-General Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 provided emergency care to 9,014 emergency victims of 8,929 emergencies across the province during Eid Holidays.

The Rescue Service responded to 3,723 emergencies of road traffic crashes in which 39 precious lives were lost in these holidays. The Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 3723 emergencies of road traffic crashes, 3564 medical emergencies, 343 crime incidents, 85 fire incidents, 29 drowning and 1185 other emergencies such as delivery cases, fall from a height, electric shock and occupational injuries.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer held at Rescue Headquarters here on Monday.

All head of Wings from Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy were also present at this accession.

He expressed his serious concern over the loss of precious human lives in both emergencies of road traffic crashes and drowning emergencies during Eid days.

He analyzed that out of 4258 road traffic accident’s victims 2201 people were gravely injured in road traffic crashes in these days due to reckless driving, who were shifted to the various hospital across Punjab and 39 people died.