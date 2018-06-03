88,438 emergency victims rescued in May

Staff Reporter

Rescue 1122 Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer has directed all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to assist the law-enforcement agencies during emergency situations and educate people about the rights and responsibilities of healthcare providers.

Presiding over a meeting of rescuers held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters to carry out performance review of emergency operations, he said that an average 950 road accidents are being responded in Punjab on daily basis.

The emergency data showed that 88,438 victims of different emergencies were rescued by the Rescue 1122 while conducting 89,268 rescue operations in May, he added.

The DG said that on an average, 25 cases are being reported of spinal injury patients on daily basis, adding that motorcycles were involved in 85 per cent of such cases, which necessitated strict enforcement of the traffic laws.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include: 27,362 road accidents, 48,002 medical emergencies, 3194 fire incidents, 2,284 crimes, 141 drowning incidents, 44 building collapses, 9 explosions and 8232 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 564 fires in Lahore, 258 in Faisalabad, 122 in Rawalpindi, 145 in Multan.