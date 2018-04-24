8,800 fake treatment centres sealed

Staff Reporter

In its ongoing crackdown on quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down over 8,800 fake treatment centres so far in the province and initiated legal proceedings against the quacks operating them.

The PHC teams took action against the fake clinics in Lahore, Okara and Rawalpindi and some other areas of the province. The quacks clinics have been categorised as two dentists, 14 general quacks and seven bone-setters. In Okara city, 18 quacks shops were closed, which comprised of seven bone-setters, six fake dentists and five general quacks. Twelve fake treatment centres were closed down in Rawalpindi city, which included nine fake dentists and three general quacks.

In Lahore, the PHC team sealed six fake treatment centres, which were: Amjad Clinic and Lasani Medical Store, Khadim Clinic, Ishfaq Clinic, Muhammadia Health Clinic, Hamid Homeopathic Clinic and Kiran Clinic & Maternity Home.

The PHC spokesperson said that the Commission has sealed more than 8,861 fake treatment centres so far and imposed Rs70 million fine on them so far. Meanwhile, Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran has said that no pressure or influence should be taken while taking action against quacks and sealing their clinics.

The government was fully backing the officers in this regard, he added. The minister said that quacks were a big source of mishandling and aggravating diseases and patients of dengue and other diseases paid heavy price for negligence of quacks. He said this while addressing a meeting of health officials here. Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Director General Dr Munir Ahmed, senior officers of the department and others were also present.