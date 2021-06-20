88% fencing with Afghanistan border completed: Rashid

NADRA offices to be set up at tehsil headquarters

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Saturday told the National Assembly that 88 percent work on the fencing of the border with Afghanistan has been completed whilst the remaining work will be completed soon.

Taking part in the budget debate the interior minister said that all the political parties should sit together for electoral reforms while keeping their bitterness aside. He said the political parties should also discuss the regional security situation.

Whatever has occurred in NA session, the entire nation called it a bad omen for the parliament within and outside the country.

National Assembly resumed its session at the parliament house with Presiding Officer Amjad Ali Khan in the chair.

The Interior Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made utmost efforts to take the economic situation towards improvement.

About his ministry, Sheikh Rashid said we are introducing e-passports whilst online visas are now being issued.

He said NADRA offices will be established at every tehsil headquarters to facilitate the people.

PPP legislator Abdul Qadir Patel said the growth figures presented by the government for different sectors of the economy were not based on facts.

He was critical of the government’s policies saying these have resulted in inflation and unemployment.

Several daily useable items would become expensive once the current budget is implemented and the people will cry.

PML-N MNA Khurram Dastagir said there is significant increase in the prices of essential commodities including flour, sugar, pulses and ghee under the present government. He said there will be further inflation as a result of the new budget.

Whenever the opposition asked questions about the foreign debt, payment to broadsheet, Jani Khel killing we were asked as thief.