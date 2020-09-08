87corona cases reported

The novel coronavirus claimed five more lives and infected 162 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh. A statement on the Covid-19 situation said that five more people died from the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll from the disease to 2430. 8,641 samples were tested on Tuesday, which detected 162 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 130,969. 167 more Covid-19 patients recuperated during the past 24 hours in the province. Earlier on September 7, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that 13 new coronavirus cases and two associated deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours in Sindh, increasing the total number of deaths in the province to 2425. CM Murad, in a daily statement on coronavirus situation, had said that 9,384 tests were conducted in Sindh in the past 24 hours and 13 found to be positive. The tally of infections in the province had soared to 130,807, the chief minister had added. Murad Ali Shah had said that over all 10,55,50 samples had been tested and 130,807 found to be positive. CM Murad, in a daily statement on coronavirus situation, had said that 9,384 tests were conducted in Sindh in the past 24 hours and 13 found to be positive. The tally of infections in the province had soared to 130,807, the chief minister had added. Murad Ali Shah had said that over all 10,55,50 samples had been tested and 130,807 found to be positive.