87 percent civil work on LOMTP completed

Public will soon hear good news about the trial run of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train as excavation work from the remaining portion of 1.7 km long cut and cover portion has been completed connecting both ends of the 27 kilo meters long viaduct of the train from Dera Gujjran to Ali Town. Advisor to the Chief Minister, Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan revealed this after the weekly progress review meeting here Wednesday.

This was a major milestone for the project as last hurdle in this public friendly project has been removed as a result of digging the remaining part of the barrel for the train, he added. The meeting was told that so far 87.23 per cent civil work on the project had been completed. Progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 91.27 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 81.35 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 87.31 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 88.81 per cent. Progress on electrical and mechanical work on the project had been 63.70 per cent.

The work for laying metallic track as well as installation of electrical and mechanical equipment was in full swing these days as additional work force had been employed by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for this purpose with a view to partially starting the trial run of the train very soon, he revealed.

The meeting was informed that the Parks and Horticulture Authority had been tasked for designing ornamental lightening system for illumination of track as per international standards. The train will be operated with electricity and construction of an electric sub-station near University of Engineering and Technology at G.T. Road had been completed for this purpose. LESCO had assured to make it functional as and when required.

The meeting was further told that first five metro stations from Dera Gujjaran to Pakistan Mint have been completed while Nichelson Road station will be completed by the end of next week.—APP

Related