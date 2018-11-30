85th birthday of Japanese Emperor celebrated

Salahuddin Haider

Almost all foreign diplomatic missions celebrate their independence or national day, for it is always special occasion for them, but the way Japanese consul general Toshikazu Isumara, and his lovely wife dressed in traditional kimono celebrated the 85th birthday of His Majest Emperror Akihito was something much more different in courtesy and Asian culture which somewhat resembles to what mark twain said way back in history

Quite naturally, for the Japanese and head of their diplomatic mission in Karachi, it was something that had to be very special, which indeed it was. As usual, he made a small but heart warming speech in Urdu, which has been his forte since long.

The couple known for their hospitality kept formalities to the minimum, cake cutting and playing of national anthems of japan and Pakistan, a lovely cuisine, including Japanese dishes, turned out to be a matter of extra delight for over 500 guests. They included renowned parliamentarians, government officials, prominent diplomats like from Switzerland phillipe, Bangla Desh noor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman,couple of American consulate officials. Business elite included Shamoon Kazi, Kalim Farooqi, and many more, plus the editor in chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik

In his speech the consul general wished His Mjesty, the Emperror and Imperial family continued health and happiness, thanked Pakistan for strong bilateral ties that bind the two Asian countries together, on cultural and economic activities, and invited the guests to visit Mr Isomura’s home town , Osaka, which won the rights to host 2025 World Expo recently.

The august gathering praised the Japanese government’s support in all related sectors of development growth within Pakistan through strong assistance and grant schemes.

Share on: WhatsApp