85pc work on RIUKT Institute completed

Rawalpindi

Over 85 per cent construction work of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) project has been completed despite financial constraints to help ailing segments of the society. “The Rs.2.25 billion health project, inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad will hopefully be completed soon as Provincial

Secretary Health Saqib Zafar in his recent visit directed Officials of Public Works Department (PWD-Punjab) to complete the project of public welfare at the earliest, Medical Superintendent Dr Shoaib Khan said talking to APP.

He said after the completion of 600-bed hospital, residents will have to avail the latest health faculties of liver and stomach related diseases, adding Rs 1.5 billion has been spent out of total costing Rs 2.25 billion amount.

The MS said that state-of-the-art facility of Emergency and OPD could become functional within two months if government provides Rs 100 million at the earliest.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp