851 metric tons wheat confiscated over smuggling

Multan

Deputy Director Food Akraam Ahmed said that the department have confiscated 851 metric ton wheat over smuggling during action against wheat smugglers across the division. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Akraam Ahmed said that Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq has directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive crack down against smuggling of wheat.

District administration shifted nearly one lac wheat bags, recovered from different hoarders, to Food Centre here on Saturday. According to official sources, assistant commissioner Mubeen Ahsan conducted raids at 12 different areas of Raja Raam and Kotli Najabat to discourage wheat hoarding. He recovered nearly one lac wheat bags. He stated that government would not allow hoarding of wheat.