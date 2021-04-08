85-year-old former MNA Mian Mithu ‘marries for the second time’

KARACHI – An 85-year-old former lawmaker and cleric from Sindh’s Ghotki district has married for the second time, local media reported on Thursday.

Mian Abdul Haq, who is also known as Mian Mithu, got married to a widow, who is the daughter of Jam Abdul Sattar Dahar. The age of the bride is reportedly 45 years.

Mithu, who was previously associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has a family comprising more than 100 sons, daughters and grandchildren.

He was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 after winning elections from NA-200 (Ghotki-I).

