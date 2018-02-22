More than 85 per cent civil work of LOMTP completed

Staff Reporter

More than 85 per cent civil as well as 46 per cent electrical and mechanical work on the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project (LOMTP) had so far been completed, including construction of track near Gulabi Bagh and Buddhu’s Tomb where work remained suspended due to restraining order.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan told this while chairing a weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday.

He said that the project was being executed on a fast track for the earliest completion of this pro-public facility.

General Manager NESPAK Salman Hafeez briefed the meeting that progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chouburji was 89.92 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 78.43 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 86.31 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 87.62 per cent.

He informed that testing of more than 10 kilometers long track, which has so far been laid, had also been started and had been satisfactory. Work had been geared up for finishing four kilometers length of the route from Dera Gujjran to Mehmood Booti by the end of current month, he added.

Later, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan visited metro train’s depot at Dera Gujjran and first four stations on G T Road where he was informed that 92 per cent work on Dera Gujjran station, 96.5 per cent on Islam Park, 95.6 per cent on Salamat Pura and 94.61 per cent on Mehmood Booti station had been completed and all possible measures were being taken for finishing these four stations during the current month.

Chief Engineer TEPA Saifur Rehman, senior officials of LESCO, WASA, PTCL, traffic police, railways, Rescue 1122, civil fefence, chinese contractor, CR-NOROINCO, representatives of chinese engineering consultant and local contractors of the project attended the meeting.