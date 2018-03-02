85 acre NIH land available for SZABMU

Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) on Thursday told Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances that 85 acre land of National Institute of Health (NIH) can be given for establishment of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad.

The meeting was presided over by the Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani which also attended among others by Senators Nighat Mirza, Aurangzeb Khan, Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams, Khanzada Khan, Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary CADD, Additional Secretary Interior and senior officials from Higher Education Commission.

While giving progress report to committee on allocation of land for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad, Secretary CADD said that 100 acre land is required for the university.

Capital Development Authority (CDA), he said has only 15 acre land which can be provided while National Institute of Health (NIH) on the other hand has 500 acre of free land of which the required land can be provided.

NIH was asked to respond to the ministry regarding the proposal and the committee will be given compliance report on monthly basis, he added. It was told that HEC has a monitoring mechanism in place in addition to the internal checks of the universities.—APP

