848 victims get PES services

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), or Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 848 road crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, eight people were killed and 599 sustained injuries in these accidents. However, some 381 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on-the-spot after provision of first aid.

The statistics showed that 215 accidents were reported in provincial capital, which affected 223 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and Multan at third with 56 accidents and 67 victims.

Share on: WhatsApp