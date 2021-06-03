847 arrested under UAPA since January 2020: IFJHRJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum For Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Thursday said that the fascist Indian state run by RSS thugs is using draconian laws including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act indiscriminately to silence the Kashmiris.

Forum Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while issuing a report said that the black law UAPA is being slapped not only on political activists, dissenters and those demanding freedom but also against the people who merely demand justice against the crimes committed by the Indian agencies and forces’ personnel.

Untoo said that recently eight people in Bumhama area of Kupwara detained under the UAPA just for demanding action against a policeman who was involved in a road accident in the area.

Besides, he said, on the directions of RSS masters and fascist rulers the people are detained under UAPA for six months and then they are slapped with another infamous law “Public Safety Act”.

Untoo said that Police booked eight persons under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for participating in the funeral of a youth who was killed in an accident.

He said that they have been already arrested under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, which prescribes upto seven years imprisonment for “advocating, abetting, advising or inciting the commission of any unlawful activity”.

He said 847 FIR’s have been registered under the UAPA and as many people have been detained since first January 2020 until now.

The authorities registered 94 FIRS under UAPA in Srinagar district alone.

Untoo said that the local authorities are acting on the orders of their masters in Nagpur and the Hindu fascist regime to scuttle the dissent in Kashmir.—KMS