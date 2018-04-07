840,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops

Rawalpindi

A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district from April 9. Talking to APP,the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary said that 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges administer polio drops to 840,000 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the District,

The CEO informed that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization WHO, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 8,40,000 children below five years of age.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.” He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile during an awareness session about the importance of polio drops held at Jamia Masjid Rawalpindi.