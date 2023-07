The 83rd Syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. The meeting approved the budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The total budget has been estimated Rs. 12930 million, the ongoing expenditure estimated Rs. 10687 million, and the development budget worth Rs. 2242 million. In the meeting, the recommendations of the previous selection board meetings were approved.—PR