’83,000 Kissan cards issued

Multan

The Punjab government has issued 83,000 Kissan cards to farmers to provide them agriculture related facilities, Commissioner Multan Bilal Butt said this while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

He said the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps to improve the agriculture sector. The farmers were being provided fertilizers and quality seeds on the cheapest prices. The farmers were also given 5,000 kitchen gardening kits. Similarly, peasants were being given agriculture machinery on subsidized rates. He directed Deputy Commissioners of different districts to take strict action against sale of substandard or fake pesticides.—APP