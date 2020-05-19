83,000 babies expected to be born amid Covid in UAE

Dubai

The UAE can expect more than 83,000 births amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a Unicef report. The Unicef estimated this number of births in the nine months since the pandemic declaration on March 11.

Medical experts have urged expectant mothers to stay calm as the country is well-prepared to take care of them and their newborns.

"Under the guidance and directions of the health authorities in the UAE and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the country's hospitals are capable of ensuring the best antenatal and childbirth care," said Dr Sadoon Sadoon, chief medical officer and consultant for obstetrics and gynaecology, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi. "I understand concerns of pregnant women due to the fact that they are at same risk of getting the infection.