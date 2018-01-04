83 percent work on Orange Line Train completed

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister’s Senior Advisor Khawaja Ahmad Hassan has said the Orangeline Metro Train project will be completed within four to five months.

He informed this while chairing a meeting of Orangeline Train steering committee at Package-2 site office here on Wednesday. The participants of the meeting review the work pace and progress of the civil work, electrical and mechanical work of the project.

He said that 83 per cent civil work of the project had been completed and construction of GPO station would be completed soon.

It was told in a briefing that 775 of 806 girders had been constructed while 31 rest of the girders would be completed within next 10 days whereas 650 girders had been launched.