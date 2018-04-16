83 open courts arranged in police offices

Peshawar

On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salah-ud-Din Khan Mehsood “Police Khuly Ketchery” (open courts) are being held throughout the province where effective steps are being taken for the solution of problems of the people relating to police force.

According to details, the IGP had directed all District Police Officers of the province to hold “open courts” at their respective headquarters and arranged 83 open courts in the last quarter of the current year said the spokesman on Sunday.

They have further been directed to hold these Ketchery in such places where large number of people can easily participate in it and present their problems and grievances in an effective manner.

In line of the directives of the IGP, the District Police Officers have arranged 83 open courts in the last quarter of the current year. Majority of the problems presented in the open courts were solved on the spot which the rest of grievances have been sent to the concerned police officers for the report at their end at the earliest.—APP