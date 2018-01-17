83 GPOs to be converted on Solar System

Pakistan Post will install Solar System in all its 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) with an estimated cost of Rs 205 million.

Initially, Pakistan Post installed 10 KVA Solar System in Rawalpindi General Post Office (GPO) with the cooperation of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) with an amount of Rs.2500,000.

“Pakistan Post has a broad and varied role to play beyond provision of communication link for individuals and businesses, an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said that with the changing communications market, Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what is traditionally regarded as a its core postal business.

He said that Pakistan post is committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at affordable cost.

He said that at present, following services with varied features were being given including urgent mail service (UMS), Urgent Money Order Service (UMO), Fax Money Order Service (FMO) and Electronic Money Order (EMO).

He said that the reforms Agenda of Prime Minister under Public Private Partnership was under progress.—APP

