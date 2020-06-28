83 Corona deaths confirmed, 4,072 cases in a day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has confirmed 83 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 205,532. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 4,152 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, 4,072 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 80,446 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 74,202 in Punjab, 25,778 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,261 in Balochistan, 12,395 in Islamabad, 1,423 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,027 in Azad Kashmir.

Punjab has reported 1,322 new coronavirus cases. It has also reported 17 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities from the virus to 1,673.

Sindh has reported 2,179 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths during the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement released by the CM House, Shah said 9,244 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, out of which 2,179 came back positive.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has reported 437 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The health department also confirmed the deaths of 24 more persons due to the virus.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government aims to take the province’s daily testing capacity from 3,800 to 10,000 tests a day in the next few weeks.

In a video message, Wazir said that the provincial government has established laboratories at the divisional level. It has also increased the capacity of High Dependency Units in hospitals across the province. “We have increased our healthcare capacity and will take it forward in July.”