8227 power pilferers caught

Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), task force in raids caught 8227 power pilferers and imposed Rs 249 million fine during October 13, 2018 to January 17 in the region.

According to MEPCO spokesman Jumshaid Niazi, the teams raided against power pilferers and caught 8227 power pilferers from 13 operation circles of Multan region. The teams also imposed Rs 249 million fine on power pilferers over pilfering 1.53 million electricity units during same period.

He said that FIRs had been got lodged against 5476 power pilferers at various police stations.

He said that operation against power pilferers was continued across the region on the directions of Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Muhammed Akram Chaudhary.—APP

