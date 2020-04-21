8176 vehicles impounded

ABDUL KHALIQ QURESHI

ABBOTTABAD As many as 8176 public transport vehicles w ere impounded & 857 people were booked for violation of lockdown in all over Hazara in last one month. ‘Beside strict security measures of Quarantine centers, Cash Distribution points & other important setups in all the districts, Hazara police with active participation of Public liaison councils has also been engaged in creating awareness at gross route level for social distances, ‘DIG Police Hazara Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman told the reporters here on Tuesday